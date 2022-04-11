AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Just Got Our Attention

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went up by 9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.08. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $8.00. ANPC currently public float of 5.18M and currently shorts hold a 30.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 946.76K shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.75% and a quarterly performance of -63.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.34% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.38% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of -78.55% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at -26.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +15.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4495. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -64.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.