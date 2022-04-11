AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX :AIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIM is at -0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75, which is $4.94 above the current price. AIM currently public float of 47.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIM was 206.21K shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM stocks went up by 1.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.59% and a quarterly performance of 17.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.66% for AIM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.22% for the last 200 days.

AIM Trading at 29.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +46.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0481. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from EQUELS THOMAS K., who purchase 15,625 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Jul 16. After this action, EQUELS THOMAS K. now owns 225,255 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -29.20 for asset returns.