We Analyzed the Future Direction of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), Here is What We Found

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) went down by -6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.61. The company’s stock price has collected -7.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/21 that iHeartMedia to Acquire Triton Digital From Scripps

Is It Worth Investing in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ :SSP) Right Now?

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSP is at 1.69.

SSP currently public float of 58.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSP was 242.70K shares.

SSP’s Market Performance

SSP stocks went down by -7.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.54% and a quarterly performance of -3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for The E.W. Scripps Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.02% for SSP stocks with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $11 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSP reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SSP, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

SSP Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, The E.W. Scripps Company saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from Scripps Elizabeth, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $20.65 back on Mar 14. After this action, Scripps Elizabeth now owns 1,866 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company, valued at $18,588 using the latest closing price.

Scripps Elizabeth, the 10% Owner of The E.W. Scripps Company, purchase 900 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Scripps Elizabeth is holding 966 shares at $20,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.39 for the present operating margin

+44.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for The E.W. Scripps Company stands at +4.99. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.