We Analyzed the Future Direction of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV), Here is What We Found

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s stock price has collected 1.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :KALV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KALV is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is $31.74 above the current price. KALV currently public float of 23.85M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KALV was 198.62K shares.

KALV’s Market Performance

KALV stocks went up by 1.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.84% and a quarterly performance of 12.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for KALV stocks with a simple moving average of -12.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KALV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KALV reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for KALV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to KALV, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

KALV Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALV fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALV starting from Crockett Thomas Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.07 back on Mar 09. After this action, Crockett Thomas Andrew now owns 114,670 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $170,693 using the latest closing price.

Feener Edward P., the Chief Scientific Officer of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $18.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Feener Edward P. is holding 2,234 shares at $108,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALV

The total capital return value is set at -33.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.65. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 2.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.04.