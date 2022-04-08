Wall Street Pummels Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) After Recent Earnings Report

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.28. The company’s stock price has collected -7.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/22 that Palo Alto Networks, Overstock, Clover Health, Lowe’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ :OSTK) Right Now?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 3.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Overstock.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.20, which is $65.36 above the current price. OSTK currently public float of 42.68M and currently shorts hold a 16.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSTK was 2.65M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK stocks went down by -7.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.86% and a quarterly performance of -23.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Overstock.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.26% for OSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -41.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $111 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSTK reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for OSTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OSTK, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

OSTK Trading at -14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -18.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.60. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw -30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Dalton Krista, who sale 8,036 shares at the price of $43.60 back on Apr 01. After this action, Dalton Krista now owns 7,292 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $350,370 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen David J., the President of Overstock.com Inc., sale 7,200 shares at $50.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Nielsen David J. is holding 24,527 shares at $360,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.03 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at +5.64. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.