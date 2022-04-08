Wall Street Pummels Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) After Recent Earnings Report

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ :GLNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is at 0.75.

GLNG currently public float of 91.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLNG was 1.52M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.69% and a quarterly performance of 83.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Golar LNG Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.57% for GLNG stocks with a simple moving average of 78.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLNG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

GLNG Trading at 35.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +30.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.11. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw 98.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.70 for asset returns.