Wall Street Pummels AECOM (ACM) After Recent Earnings Report

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE :ACM) Right Now?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACM is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for AECOM declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.33, which is $10.55 above the current price. ACM currently public float of 140.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACM was 784.81K shares.

ACM’s Market Performance

ACM stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.70% and a quarterly performance of 0.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for AECOM. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.53% for ACM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2019.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to ACM, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

ACM Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.24. In addition, AECOM saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Tishman Daniel R., who sale 29,792 shares at the price of $69.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Tishman Daniel R. now owns 59,807 shares of AECOM, valued at $2,055,648 using the latest closing price.

Tishman Daniel R., the Director of AECOM, sale 29,792 shares at $66.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Tishman Daniel R. is holding 89,599 shares at $1,966,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.82 for the present operating margin

+6.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +2.21. The total capital return value is set at 10.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 112.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.91. Total debt to assets is 25.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.