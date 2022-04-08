The Chart for SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) went up by 5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SeaChange International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SEAC currently public float of 41.82M and currently shorts hold a 9.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAC was 2.87M shares.

SEAC’s Market Performance

SEAC stocks went up by 3.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.07% and a quarterly performance of -17.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for SeaChange International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.29% for SEAC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2148. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from AQUINO PETER D, who sale 9,723 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Mar 29. After this action, AQUINO PETER D now owns 577,777 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $11,765 using the latest closing price.

PONS ROBERT M, the Executive Chairman of SeaChange International Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that PONS ROBERT M is holding 507,815 shares at $106,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -18.40 for asset returns.