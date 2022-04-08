The Chart for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Consortium to Buy Nielsen for $10 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE :BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAM is at 1.29.

BAM currently public float of 1.52B and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAM was 1.82M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.80% and a quarterly performance of -2.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.51% for BAM stocks with a simple moving average of 0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $61 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAM, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

BAM Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.15. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. saw -6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from OAKTREE FUND GP I, L.P., who purchase 1,600,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, OAKTREE FUND GP I, L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., valued at $40,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.20 for the present operating margin

+18.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stands at +5.03. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.