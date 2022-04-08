The Chart for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected 10.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE :ASC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASC is at 0.64.

The average price from analysts is $5.93, which is $0.81 above the current price. ASC currently public float of 32.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASC was 182.57K shares.

ASC’s Market Performance

ASC stocks went up by 10.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.47% and a quarterly performance of 41.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Ardmore Shipping Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.33% for ASC stocks with a simple moving average of 34.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ASC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5.50 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASC reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ASC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

ASC Trading at 23.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corporation saw 47.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.