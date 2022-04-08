Teekay Corporation (TK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.17. The company’s stock price has collected 4.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE :TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 110.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TK is at 0.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TK currently public float of 69.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TK was 487.20K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK stocks went up by 4.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.77% and a quarterly performance of 0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Teekay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.45% for TK stocks with a simple moving average of 0.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.