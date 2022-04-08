ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) went down by -5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.25. The company’s stock price has collected -11.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE :SFBS) Right Now?

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFBS is at 1.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $91.33, which is $6.81 above the current price. SFBS currently public float of 49.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFBS was 193.97K shares.

SFBS’s Market Performance

SFBS stocks went down by -11.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.00% and a quarterly performance of -2.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.24% for SFBS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFBS

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFBS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SFBS Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFBS fell by -11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.94. In addition, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFBS starting from ABBOTT HENRY FULBROOK, who sale 477 shares at the price of $80.61 back on Dec 10. After this action, ABBOTT HENRY FULBROOK now owns 7,494 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., valued at $38,449 using the latest closing price.

FOSHEE WILLIAM M, the EVP, CFO of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that FOSHEE WILLIAM M is holding 267,713 shares at $2,723,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. stands at +46.47. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.