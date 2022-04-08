Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Andersons Inc. (ANDE)

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price has collected 4.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ :ANDE) Right Now?

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANDE is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The Andersons Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.25, which is -$4.44 below the current price. ANDE currently public float of 31.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANDE was 346.24K shares.

ANDE’s Market Performance

ANDE stocks went up by 4.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.30% and a quarterly performance of 34.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for The Andersons Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.23% for ANDE stocks with a simple moving average of 48.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANDE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ANDE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANDE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $48 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANDE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ANDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANDE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

ANDE Trading at 20.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANDE rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.67. In addition, The Andersons Inc. saw 36.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANDE starting from Krueger William E., who sale 16,395 shares at the price of $44.71 back on Mar 18. After this action, Krueger William E. now owns 46,449 shares of The Andersons Inc., valued at $732,988 using the latest closing price.

Krueger William E., the President, ATG Comm. & Merch. of The Andersons Inc., sale 28,000 shares at $44.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Krueger William E. is holding 62,844 shares at $1,246,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.14 for the present operating margin

+3.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Andersons Inc. stands at +0.79. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.