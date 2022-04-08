Olo Inc. (OLO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) went down by -4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/17/21 that Olo, maker of restaurant-ordering tech, pops 39% from increased IPO price

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE :OLO) Right Now?

OLO currently public float of 77.73M and currently shorts hold a 10.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLO was 1.49M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

OLO stocks went down by -5.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.20% and a quarterly performance of -33.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Olo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.37% for OLO stocks with a simple moving average of -51.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $41 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to OLO, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

OLO Trading at -13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.00. In addition, Olo Inc. saw -39.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Hahnfeld Marty D., who sale 763 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Mar 07. After this action, Hahnfeld Marty D. now owns 605,851 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $9,175 using the latest closing price.

Das Nithya B., the COO and Chief Legal Officer of Olo Inc., sale 1,351 shares at $11.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Das Nithya B. is holding 57,445 shares at $16,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.83 for the present operating margin

+79.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -28.30. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.