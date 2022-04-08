NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) went down by -19.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.18. The company’s stock price has collected -30.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :NRSN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NRSN currently public float of 5.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRSN was 4.29M shares.

NRSN’s Market Performance

NRSN stocks went down by -30.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.81% and a quarterly performance of 8.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 31.63% for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.99% for NRSN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

NRSN Trading at 13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.99%, as shares surge +92.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN fell by -30.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. saw 11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.