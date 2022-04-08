Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) went up by 21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s stock price has collected 7.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LYRA) Right Now?

LYRA currently public float of 9.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYRA was 27.66K shares.

LYRA’s Market Performance

LYRA stocks went up by 7.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.14% and a quarterly performance of 1.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Lyra Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.42% for LYRA stocks with a simple moving average of -14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYRA reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LYRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LYRA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

LYRA Trading at 17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA rose by +26.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYRA starting from MERRIFIELD C ANN, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $8.97 back on Jun 17. After this action, MERRIFIELD C ANN now owns 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,395 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -64.00 for asset returns.