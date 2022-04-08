Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) went up by 14.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.02. The company’s stock price has collected 25.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BDTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.75, which is $18.53 above the current price. BDTX currently public float of 34.94M and currently shorts hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDTX was 579.26K shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

BDTX stocks went up by 25.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.03% and a quarterly performance of -30.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.66% for BDTX stocks with a simple moving average of -50.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BDTX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

BDTX Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +25.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw -34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Hatzis-Schoch Brent, who sale 4,078 shares at the price of $27.42 back on May 12. After this action, Hatzis-Schoch Brent now owns 8,400 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $111,805 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Christopher D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $26.64 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Roberts Christopher D. is holding 3,200 shares at $66,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -44.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.12.