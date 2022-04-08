Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) went up by 6.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s stock price has collected 11.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPH) Right Now?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPH is at 0.72.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

AMPH currently public float of 37.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPH was 410.80K shares.

AMPH’s Market Performance

AMPH stocks went up by 11.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.46% and a quarterly performance of 73.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.13% for AMPH stocks with a simple moving average of 74.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPH reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AMPH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMPH, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

AMPH Trading at 32.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +31.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.99. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 72.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Petersen Floyd F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $36.69 back on Apr 01. After this action, Petersen Floyd F. now owns 76,373 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $18,345 using the latest closing price.

PETERS WILLIAM J, the CFO, EVP & Treasurer of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 50,777 shares at $33.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that PETERS WILLIAM J is holding 114,144 shares at $1,724,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.