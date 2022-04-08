Is WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) a Keeper?

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) went up by 12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected 14.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE :WOW) Right Now?

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOW is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for WideOpenWest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $3.0 above the current price. WOW currently public float of 53.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOW was 313.50K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW stocks went up by 14.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.83% and a quarterly performance of -2.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for WideOpenWest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.38% for WOW stocks with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $27 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for WOW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WOW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

WOW Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW rose by +14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Elder Teresa L, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $21.28 back on Jan 03. After this action, Elder Teresa L now owns 1,658,744 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $319,136 using the latest closing price.

Martin Donald Craig, the General Counsel and Secretary of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $21.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Martin Donald Craig is holding 452,459 shares at $425,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+23.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at -9.45. Equity return is now at value 590.60, with 34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.