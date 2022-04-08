Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)?

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE :GNL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNL is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Global Net Lease Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $3.76 above the current price. GNL currently public float of 103.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNL was 849.31K shares.

GNL’s Market Performance

GNL stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.78% and a quarterly performance of 0.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Global Net Lease Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.15% for GNL stocks with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNL reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GNL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to GNL, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

GNL Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc. saw 3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNL starting from Weil Edward M Jr., who sale 32,653 shares at the price of $18.36 back on Jun 28. After this action, Weil Edward M Jr. now owns 22,018 shares of Global Net Lease Inc., valued at $599,509 using the latest closing price.

Weil Edward M Jr., the Director of Global Net Lease Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Weil Edward M Jr. is holding 54,671 shares at $647,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.78 for the present operating margin

+40.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Net Lease Inc. stands at +0.00. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.