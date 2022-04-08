Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) a Keeper?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s stock price has collected -1.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Estée Lauder Fires Executive John Demsey Over Instagram Post

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE :EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EL is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $349.54, which is $92.2 above the current price. EL currently public float of 230.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EL was 1.66M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stocks went down by -1.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.84% and a quarterly performance of -24.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.05% for EL stocks with a simple moving average of -16.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $374 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $355, previously predicting the price at $410. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to EL, setting the target price at $326 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

EL Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.30. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Freda Fabrizio, who sale 127,919 shares at the price of $266.84 back on Mar 11. After this action, Freda Fabrizio now owns 75,674 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $34,133,912 using the latest closing price.

Haney Carl P., the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 1,152 shares at $307.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Haney Carl P. is holding 6,480 shares at $354,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+76.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 54.50, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 133.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.21. Total debt to assets is 36.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.