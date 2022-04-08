Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) went up by 25.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.99. The company’s stock price has collected 14.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :IKNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ikena Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $18.32 above the current price. IKNA currently public float of 35.96M and currently shorts hold a 6.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKNA was 124.20K shares.

IKNA’s Market Performance

IKNA stocks went up by 14.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.14% and a quarterly performance of -42.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.46% for Ikena Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.02% for IKNA stocks with a simple moving average of -39.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IKNA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for IKNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to IKNA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

IKNA Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.03%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA rose by +14.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc. saw -44.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKNA starting from Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle, who sale 964 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle now owns 44,475 shares of Ikena Oncology Inc., valued at $11,568 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle, the Chief Scientific Officer of Ikena Oncology Inc., sale 36 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Zhang Xiaoyan Michelle is holding 44,475 shares at $432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc. stands at -110.10. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.70.