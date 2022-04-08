Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s stock price has collected 5.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that NASA’s Moon-Landing Plans Get Boost From Biden Budget

Is It Worth Investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE :LMT) Right Now?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMT is at 0.79.

LMT currently public float of 266.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMT was 2.59M shares.

LMT’s Market Performance

LMT stocks went up by 5.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.74% and a quarterly performance of 30.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Lockheed Martin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.28% for LMT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $375, previously predicting the price at $440. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LMT, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

LMT Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $443.21. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw 30.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Hill Stephanie C., who sale 1,418 shares at the price of $449.80 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hill Stephanie C. now owns 12,174 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $637,819 using the latest closing price.

St John Frank A, the Chief Operating Officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation, sale 8,063 shares at $435.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that St John Frank A is holding 0 shares at $3,514,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at +9.42. Equity return is now at value 75.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.