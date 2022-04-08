Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) went down by -6.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s stock price has collected -14.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE :DAN) Right Now?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAN is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Dana Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.78, which is $9.84 above the current price. DAN currently public float of 143.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAN was 1.42M shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN stocks went down by -14.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.94% and a quarterly performance of -37.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Dana Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.45% for DAN stocks with a simple moving average of -32.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DAN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

DAN Trading at -21.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN fell by -14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.29. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw -34.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Foster Byron S., who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $16.31 back on Mar 04. After this action, Foster Byron S. now owns 9,786 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $138,635 using the latest closing price.

Aghili Aziz, the EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of Dana Incorporated, sale 26,504 shares at $23.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Aghili Aziz is holding 0 shares at $624,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+9.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at +2.20. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.