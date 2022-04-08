Here’s Our Rant About Icosavax Inc. (ICVX)

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) went up by 13.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s stock price has collected 21.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ :ICVX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Icosavax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $16.93 above the current price. ICVX currently public float of 33.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICVX was 370.25K shares.

ICVX’s Market Performance

ICVX stocks went up by 21.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.65% and a quarterly performance of -53.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.18% for Icosavax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.64% for ICVX stocks with a simple moving average of -64.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

ICVX Trading at -40.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares sank -45.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX rose by +21.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Icosavax Inc. saw -62.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from MCDADE MARK, who purchase 42,225 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Apr 01. After this action, MCDADE MARK now owns 50,243 shares of Icosavax Inc., valued at $299,798 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Icosavax Inc., purchase 8,900 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 5,963,565 shares at $42,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.02.