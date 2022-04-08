FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went down by -5.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.46. The company’s stock price has collected -6.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

FTCI currently public float of 37.04M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.19M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stocks went down by -6.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.14% and a quarterly performance of -27.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for FTC Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.83% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of -41.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FTCI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Cook Patrick, who sale 50,888 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 18. After this action, Cook Patrick now owns 124,230 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $333,316 using the latest closing price.

Cook Patrick, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of FTC Solar Inc., sale 112,984 shares at $5.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Cook Patrick is holding 149,674 shares at $601,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Equity return is now at value -87.50, with -53.90 for asset returns.