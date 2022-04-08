Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) went up by 15.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 16.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ :EAST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAST is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastside Distilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. EAST currently public float of 14.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAST was 111.00K shares.

EAST’s Market Performance

EAST stocks went up by 16.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.89% and a quarterly performance of -32.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.57% for Eastside Distilling Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.57% for EAST stocks with a simple moving average of -50.34% for the last 200 days.

EAST Trading at 13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +24.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9803. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw -37.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from GWIN GEOFFREY C, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Apr 05. After this action, GWIN GEOFFREY C now owns 312,115 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $196,720 using the latest closing price.

FINNSSON ERIC J., the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that FINNSSON ERIC J. is holding 43,041 shares at $21,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.33 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc. stands at -70.31. The total capital return value is set at -59.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.06. Equity return is now at value -32.70, with -7.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.