Deere & Company (DE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $437.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/26/22 that

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE :DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.02.

DE currently public float of 304.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DE was 2.19M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.01% and a quarterly performance of 8.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Deere & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.66% for DE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $440 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $455. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DE, setting the target price at $425 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

DE Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $413.73. In addition, Deere & Company saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from von Pentz Markwart, who sale 18,364 shares at the price of $393.00 back on Mar 14. After this action, von Pentz Markwart now owns 59,702 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $7,217,052 using the latest closing price.

Kalathur Rajesh, the President, JD Financial & CIO of Deere & Company, sale 32,391 shares at $400.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kalathur Rajesh is holding 62,359 shares at $12,956,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.36 for the present operating margin

+31.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.56. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.