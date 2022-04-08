Can Kirby Corporation (KEX) Remain Competitive?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.08. The company’s stock price has collected -9.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corporation (NYSE :KEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEX is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kirby Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $77.00, which is $7.18 above the current price. KEX currently public float of 59.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEX was 558.03K shares.

KEX’s Market Performance

KEX stocks went down by -9.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.74% and a quarterly performance of 2.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Kirby Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.39% for KEX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for KEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $80 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEX reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for KEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2021.

KEX Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX fell by -9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.62. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from DAY C SEAN, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $72.30 back on Mar 28. After this action, DAY C SEAN now owns 71,090 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $433,787 using the latest closing price.

DRAGG RONALD A, the Vice President and Controller of Kirby Corporation, sale 500 shares at $71.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that DRAGG RONALD A is holding 11,160 shares at $35,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.42 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at -10.99. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.