Can Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Remain Competitive?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s stock price has collected -21.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ :AGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Agrify Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75, which is $8.12 above the current price. AGFY currently public float of 17.37M and currently shorts hold a 15.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFY was 888.36K shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

AGFY stocks went down by -21.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.92% and a quarterly performance of -62.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.44% for Agrify Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.14% for AGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -75.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AGFY Trading at -35.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -44.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY fell by -21.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw -60.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who sale 42,899 shares at the price of $30.52 back on Aug 26. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 467,622 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,309,329 using the latest closing price.

Chang Raymond Nobu, the CEO & Chairman of the Board of Agrify Corporation, sale 22,725 shares at $30.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Chang Raymond Nobu is holding 510,521 shares at $697,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -19.90 for asset returns.