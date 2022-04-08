Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) went down by -9.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s stock price has collected 5.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ :CDZI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDZI is at 0.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cadiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $15.31 above the current price. CDZI currently public float of 26.13M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDZI was 330.48K shares.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI stocks went up by 5.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.50% and a quarterly performance of -45.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.46% for Cadiz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for CDZI stocks with a simple moving average of -68.19% for the last 200 days.

CDZI Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw -43.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Hickox Winston H, who purchase 5,385 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Apr 04. After this action, Hickox Winston H now owns 126,710 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $11,955 using the latest closing price.

COURTER STEPHEN E, the Director of Cadiz Inc., purchase 9,600 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that COURTER STEPHEN E is holding 40,098 shares at $21,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3104.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -5540.60. Equity return is now at value -195.30, with -32.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.