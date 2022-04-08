AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) went up by 9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGO is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AngioDynamics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $9.51 above the current price. ANGO currently public float of 36.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGO was 298.59K shares.

ANGO’s Market Performance

ANGO stocks went up by 9.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.89% and a quarterly performance of -3.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for AngioDynamics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.93% for ANGO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $37 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ANGO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

ANGO Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, AngioDynamics Inc. saw -14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Trowbridge Stephen A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.64 back on Jan 12. After this action, Trowbridge Stephen A now owns 76,081 shares of AngioDynamics Inc., valued at $22,640 using the latest closing price.

Clemmer James C, the President and CEO of AngioDynamics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $22.84 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Clemmer James C is holding 390,764 shares at $228,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngioDynamics Inc. stands at -10.84. The total capital return value is set at -3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.50. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 5.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.