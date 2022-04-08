A Lesson to Learn: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went down by -3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.34. The company’s stock price has collected -12.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/23/22 that This Mortgage Company Profits From Rising Interest Rates

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ :COOP) Right Now?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COOP is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.14, which is $18.96 above the current price. COOP currently public float of 72.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COOP was 960.13K shares.

COOP’s Market Performance

COOP stocks went down by -12.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.01% and a quarterly performance of -3.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.94% for COOP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for COOP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COOP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on April 21st of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOP reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for COOP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to COOP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

COOP Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP fell by -12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.32. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $47.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 1,140,915 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $472,600 using the latest closing price.

BURNS ELDRIDGE A, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 3,603 shares at $49.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that BURNS ELDRIDGE A is holding 25,531 shares at $177,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +45.65. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.