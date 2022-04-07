We Analyzed the Future Direction of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), Here is What We Found

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) went up by 5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s stock price has collected 10.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Not-So Supertankers Deserve a Look as Pandemic Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE :TNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNK is at -0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.75, which is $2.31 above the current price. TNK currently public float of 27.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNK was 331.95K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK stocks went up by 10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.68% and a quarterly performance of 30.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Teekay Tankers Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.08% for TNK stocks with a simple moving average of 20.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNK reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TNK, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

TNK Trading at 20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.96 for the present operating margin

+28.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at +9.85. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 57.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.38. Total debt to assets is 33.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.