We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), Here is What We Found

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s stock price has collected -13.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ :SUNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUNW is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sunworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $3.81 above the current price. SUNW currently public float of 28.69M and currently shorts hold a 18.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUNW was 2.46M shares.

SUNW’s Market Performance

SUNW stocks went down by -13.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.79% and a quarterly performance of -21.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.96% for Sunworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.18% for SUNW stocks with a simple moving average of -57.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNW reach a price target of $10.75. The rating they have provided for SUNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

SUNW Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw -26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNW starting from McCullough Patrick Clement Jr., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.11 back on Mar 16. After this action, McCullough Patrick Clement Jr. now owns 10,000 shares of Sunworks Inc., valued at $31,100 using the latest closing price.

Bonfigt Jason Lee, the Chief Financial Officer of Sunworks Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bonfigt Jason Lee is holding 137,858 shares at $15,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.72 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -26.32. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.