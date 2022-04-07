Wayfair Inc. (W) Just Got Our Attention

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went down by -6.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $343.80. The company’s stock price has collected -11.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Wayfair Cut to Sell as Inflation Will ‘Put a Damper on Sales Growth’

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE :W) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for W is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Wayfair Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.92, which is $60.76 above the current price. W currently public float of 62.59M and currently shorts hold a 28.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of W was 2.15M shares.

W’s Market Performance

W stocks went down by -11.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.87% and a quarterly performance of -37.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Wayfair Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for W stocks with a simple moving average of -51.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $103 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to W, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

W Trading at -18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W fell by -11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.56. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw -43.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Tan Fiona, who sale 2,618 shares at the price of $115.78 back on Apr 04. After this action, Tan Fiona now owns 18,797 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $303,116 using the latest closing price.

Oblak Steve, the Chief Commercial Officer of Wayfair Inc., sale 1,050 shares at $115.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oblak Steve is holding 150,954 shares at $121,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.60 for the present operating margin

+28.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -0.96. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.