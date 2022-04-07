Wall Street Pummels NetApp Inc. (NTAP) After Recent Earnings Report

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s stock price has collected -7.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that NetApp Stock Tumbles. It’s Facing Margin Headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ :NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for NetApp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $99.14, which is $19.19 above the current price. NTAP currently public float of 221.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTAP was 1.99M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stocks went down by -7.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.13% and a quarterly performance of -13.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for NetApp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.95% for NTAP stocks with a simple moving average of -8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $91 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTAP, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

NTAP Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.81. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw -13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $89.86 back on Mar 21. After this action, Kurian George now owns 134,826 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $381,905 using the latest closing price.

CERNUDA CESAR, the President of NetApp Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $80.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that CERNUDA CESAR is holding 53,507 shares at $1,131,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+66.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.99. Equity return is now at value 132.90, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 401.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.07. Total debt to assets is 29.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.