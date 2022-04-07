Wall Street Praises TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) After Recent Earnings Report

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.04. The company’s stock price has collected 0.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Tegna Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $5.4 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE :TGNA) Right Now?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGNA is at 0.92.

The average price from analysts is $23.67, which is $0.2 above the current price. TGNA currently public float of 219.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGNA was 3.24M shares.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TGNA stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.77% and a quarterly performance of 21.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.66% for TEGNA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for TGNA stocks with a simple moving average of 13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to TGNA, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

TGNA Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw 21.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 6.90 for asset returns.