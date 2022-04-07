Wall Street Praises Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) After Recent Earnings Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE :SEM) Right Now?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEM is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Select Medical Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.60, which is $13.39 above the current price. SEM currently public float of 110.42M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEM was 850.44K shares.

SEM’s Market Performance

SEM stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.89% and a quarterly performance of -16.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for SEM stocks with a simple moving average of -22.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEM reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to SEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

SEM Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.40. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw -17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from TAVENNER MARILYN B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.23 back on Aug 09. After this action, TAVENNER MARILYN B now owns 24,000 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $362,300 using the latest closing price.

CHERNOW DAVID S, the President and CEO of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 139,550 shares at $36.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that CHERNOW DAVID S is holding 839,550 shares at $5,043,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+11.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +6.27. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.