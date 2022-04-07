Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/22 that Chicken Industry Officials Prepare for Retrial in Price-Fixing Case

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE :TSN) Right Now?

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSN is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.27, which is $10.01 above the current price. TSN currently public float of 285.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSN was 2.77M shares.

TSN’s Market Performance

TSN stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly performance of 1.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Tyson Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.31% for TSN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $99 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to TSN, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

TSN Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.00. In addition, Tyson Foods Inc. saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from White Noel W, who sale 22,540 shares at the price of $87.19 back on Mar 17. After this action, White Noel W now owns 38,781 shares of Tyson Foods Inc., valued at $1,965,348 using the latest closing price.

Miller Shane, the Group President Fresh Meats of Tyson Foods Inc., sale 5,050 shares at $96.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Miller Shane is holding 22,540 shares at $484,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods Inc. stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 17.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.54. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.77. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.