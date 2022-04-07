The Chart for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.83, which is $9.43 above the current price. WSC currently public float of 156.94M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSC was 1.62M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stocks went down by -7.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.55% and a quarterly performance of -6.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.79% for WSC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.20. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Owen Rebecca L, who purchase 5,250 shares at the price of $38.34 back on Mar 18. After this action, Owen Rebecca L now owns 24,261 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $201,285 using the latest closing price.

Miner Christopher J, the EVP, CLO, Secretary of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., sale 133,056 shares at $36.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Miner Christopher J is holding 190,810 shares at $4,900,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.49 for the present operating margin

+46.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +8.45. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.