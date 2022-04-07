The Chart for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s stock price has collected -2.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that TD Expands in U.S. With $13.4 Billion Acquisition of First Horizon

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE :TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.50, which is $5.66 above the current price. TD currently public float of 1.82B and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TD was 2.25M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stocks went down by -2.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of 1.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for TD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TD

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TD, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

TD Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.00. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw 3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +29.70. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.