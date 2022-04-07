The Chart for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s stock price has collected -3.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Adobe Earnings Beat Estimates, but Its Outlook Isn’t Quite as Strong

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ :ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 1.03.

ADBE currently public float of 470.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADBE was 3.98M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE stocks went down by -3.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.97% and a quarterly performance of -13.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Adobe Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for ADBE stocks with a simple moving average of -23.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $570 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE reach a price target of $575, previously predicting the price at $635. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ADBE, setting the target price at $635 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at -4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $444.86. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw -21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Belsky Scott, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $435.44 back on Mar 25. After this action, Belsky Scott now owns 29,789 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $1,197,460 using the latest closing price.

Garfield Mark S., the SVP, CAO & Corp. Controller of Adobe Inc., sale 463 shares at $425.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Garfield Mark S. is holding 2,144 shares at $197,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 18.40 for asset returns.