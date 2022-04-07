Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s stock price has collected -19.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/11/22 that As Chip Stocks Soar, This One Stands Out

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.19.

The average price from analysts is $293.00, which is $111.86 above the current price. SYNA currently public float of 39.23M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 511.80K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went down by -19.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.26% and a quarterly performance of -33.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.88% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of -17.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SYNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYNA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $310 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYNA, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

SYNA Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -22.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA fell by -19.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.23. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -41.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Butler Dean Warren, who sale 1,448 shares at the price of $209.69 back on Feb 07. After this action, Butler Dean Warren now owns 27,735 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $303,638 using the latest closing price.

HURLSTON MICHAEL E., the See remarks below of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 5,500 shares at $286.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HURLSTON MICHAEL E. is holding 294,852 shares at $1,578,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.08 for the present operating margin

+43.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 94.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.61. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.