Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Just Got Our Attention

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) went up by 17.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE :CXM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sprinklr Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CXM currently public float of 96.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXM was 870.49K shares.

CXM’s Market Performance

CXM stocks went down by -5.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.26% and a quarterly performance of -23.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Sprinklr Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.57% for CXM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CXM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CXM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM rose by +13.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.82. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw -28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Singh Pavitar, who sale 600 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jan 12. After this action, Singh Pavitar now owns 50,907 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

Singh Pavitar, the Chief Technology Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 15,193 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Singh Pavitar is holding 51,507 shares at $228,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.44 for the present operating margin

+68.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -10.64. The total capital return value is set at -24.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.43.

Based on Sprinklr Inc. (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 43.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.