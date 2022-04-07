Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) went down by -6.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s stock price has collected -11.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE :SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Skyline Champion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.83, which is $36.22 above the current price. SKY currently public float of 56.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKY was 574.88K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stocks went down by -11.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.19% and a quarterly performance of -31.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Skyline Champion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.21% for SKY stocks with a simple moving average of -23.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $87 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SKY, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

SKY Trading at -24.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -26.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY fell by -11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.89. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw -36.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Burkhardt Timothy A., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $68.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, Burkhardt Timothy A. now owns 30,693 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $171,375 using the latest closing price.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A., the EVP of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 6,931 shares at $74.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that KIMMELL JOSEPH A. is holding 39,490 shares at $518,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 19.60 for asset returns.