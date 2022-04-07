Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Option Care Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.29, which is $4.28 above the current price. OPCH currently public float of 142.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPCH was 772.43K shares.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.71% and a quarterly performance of 5.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Option Care Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for OPCH stocks with a simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPCH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.18. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw -1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Booker Harriet, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $26.12 back on Mar 07. After this action, Booker Harriet now owns 99,797 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $156,720 using the latest closing price.

Booker Harriet, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Option Care Health Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $23.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Booker Harriet is holding 125,974 shares at $141,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +4.07. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.