Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went down by -8.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.84. The company’s stock price has collected -9.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ :RRR) Right Now?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRR is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.56, which is $11.91 above the current price. RRR currently public float of 55.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRR was 686.93K shares.

RRR’s Market Performance

RRR stocks went down by -9.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.73% and a quarterly performance of -12.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Red Rock Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.86% for RRR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $55 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRR reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for RRR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RRR, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

RRR Trading at -7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.84. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc. saw -19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.65 for the present operating margin

+56.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stands at +14.95. Equity return is now at value 94.90, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.