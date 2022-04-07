Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for RPM International Inc. (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) went up by 4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.48. The company’s stock price has collected 5.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International Inc. (NYSE :RPM) Right Now?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPM is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for RPM International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RPM currently public float of 127.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPM was 648.92K shares.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM stocks went up by 5.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.59% and a quarterly performance of -10.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for RPM International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.20% for RPM stocks with a simple moving average of 0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to RPM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RPM Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.70. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw -13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Moore Edward W., who sale 5,565 shares at the price of $91.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Moore Edward W. now owns 54,934 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $511,479 using the latest closing price.

Whited Elizabeth F, the Director of RPM International Inc., purchase 600 shares at $92.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Whited Elizabeth F is holding 600 shares at $55,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 7.40 for asset returns.