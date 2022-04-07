Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) went down by -6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $546.16. The company’s stock price has collected -17.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/03/21 that Didi Global, Ulta Beauty, Nvidia: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MKTX) Right Now?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MKTX is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

MKTX currently public float of 36.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKTX was 305.26K shares.

MKTX’s Market Performance

MKTX stocks went down by -17.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.58% and a quarterly performance of -24.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.02% for MKTX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKTX

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKTX reach a price target of $412. The rating they have provided for MKTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MKTX, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

MKTX Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTX fell by -17.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $343.86. In addition, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. saw -30.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTX starting from Themelis Nicholas, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $364.89 back on Mar 07. After this action, Themelis Nicholas now owns 8,544 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., valued at $729,777 using the latest closing price.

Themelis Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $370.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Themelis Nicholas is holding 9,587 shares at $740,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.11 for the present operating margin

+84.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stands at +36.79. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 16.60 for asset returns.